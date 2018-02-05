Myleene Klass has spoken for the first time about allegedly being propositioned by film mogul Harvey Weinstein. When accusations against Weinstein were first published last year, comments Myleene made in 2010 - about an inappropriate “sex contract” put to her by a married Hollywood figure - resurfaced. Speculation over whether she was referring to the former Miramax boss soon mounted, and Myleene has now confirmed the man in question was Harvey Weinstein during an interview on Monday’s (5 February) ‘Lorraine’.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Myleene Klass

During the interview, presenter Lorraine Kelly discussed the many allegations of sexual harassment and assault, which Weinstein has denied, adding: “Time will tell…” When asked for her own experience, Myleene responded: “You say time will tell, I sat as close to him as you are to me now, and I sat through two hours of a dinner with him. “And there’s nothing to tell, other than he is exactly as they are saying he is. From my own experience.” Myleene added that she felt there were more people who should be “held accountable” than “just the man in question”, revealing: “What I find more interesting about the Harvey Weinstein situation is… it takes a bigger team to actually make those actions come together. “I didn’t have that lunch with him alone. He had a PA, he had two security guards, he had a team of people around him. They are enablers, without a shadow of a doubt.”

YANN COATSALIOU via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein