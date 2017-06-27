‘Loose Women’ panellist Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her problems with incontinence, admitting it caused her to once wet herself live on TV.

The presenter opened up on Tuesday’s (27 June) edition of the ITV daytime chat show, as the panel discussed the effect childbirth has on the bladder.

Revealing her’s weakened after having her two children, Nadia told of how a segment involving a trampoline led to an embarrassing moment she kept quiet from viewers at the time.

ITV Nadia Sawalha revealed she suffers with incontinence

“I have dealt with incontinence, and it is deeply unsexy, let’s face it,” she said.

“When you think about all the things you share and women, and the things I tell Mark [her husband] - I really didn’t want to tell him that.”

She continued: “Do you remember when we were doing the trampolining on here? Well, I wet myself live on air.

“I just thought that was going to be my life now. Sometimes there can be weeks where it’s much worse than others.”

She added: “Because it’s such a taboo, it’s so important that as women, we do talk about it because you don’t have to accept it. There are so many things you can do.”

ITV Nadia opened up to her fellow 'Loose Women'

It is not the first time Nadia has been candid about her wellbeing, recently winning praise from fans for posting a brave YouTube video where she admitted she is losing her hair.

Meanwhile, she was also caught up in an awkward live TV blunder on Tuesday’s show, when she made a comment about Holly Willoughby’s appearance during a live link-up on ‘This Morning’, not realising she was on air.

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

