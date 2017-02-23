Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ champion Nadiya Hussain has bagged her own show, which will see her travelling around the UK.

Following the success of ‘The Chronicles Of Nadiya’ last year, which saw her returning to her roots and exploring the food and culture of Bangladesh, she’s now set to front ‘Nadiya’s British Food Adventure’.

The eight-part series will air on the BBC later in the year, and will see her travelling around the UK, visiting a different region and delving into its local cuisine in each episode.