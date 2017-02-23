Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ champion Nadiya Hussain has bagged her own show, which will see her travelling around the UK.
Following the success of ‘The Chronicles Of Nadiya’ last year, which saw her returning to her roots and exploring the food and culture of Bangladesh, she’s now set to front ‘Nadiya’s British Food Adventure’.
The eight-part series will air on the BBC later in the year, and will see her travelling around the UK, visiting a different region and delving into its local cuisine in each episode.
She said of her new venture: “Our country’s regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes - there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways.
“I can’t wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist.”
Nadiya has carved a successful media career for herself since being crowned ‘Bake Off’ champion in 2015, and it was even suggested last year that she could be teaming up with former judge Mary Berry on a new BBC show, after the latter decided not to go with ‘Bake Off’ when it made the jump to Channel 4.
Nadiya recently suggested that she wasn’t sure how the reboot of ‘Bake Off’ would fare on its new channel, admitting: “The one problem with humans is that we don’t like change and the second you change something that we love people freak out a little bit… we just don’t want a repetition of ‘Top Gear’ do we?”
‘Nadiya’s British Food Adventure’ will debut later in 2017.