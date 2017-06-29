We’ve only just recovered from the first series of ‘Naked Attraction’, following its debut on Channel 4 last year, and now the nude dating show is back for a second helping.

For the uninitiated (where have you been?), the Anna Richardson-fronted series sees five people stand in glass boxes with their bits out.

They are slowly revealed from the feet up – first their genitals, then torsos, then heads - before getting eliminated one by one by a single ‘picker’. The show’s mantra is: “We like to start where a good date ends… naked.”

Basically, it’s ‘Blind Date’... with knobs on.

The controversial first series resulted in a barrage of complaints, but, undeterred, Channel 4 has commissioned a second series, which kicks off this week.

Here’s all the NSFW stuff you didn’t know about the show...

1. The contestants are naked a LOT

If you thought the participants only get naked for a few minutes on screen, think again. Each episode can take up to 12 hours to film, which means six poor people are standing around in their birthday suits for half a day. Brrrrrr.

2. The picker, less so

However, the picker only has to stand their with it all hanging out for 15 minutes.

3. The new series features even more nakedness

Last year Channel 4 showed 96 vagina shots and 282 penis shots in its opening 47-minute episode. In the new series opener, the tables have turned with 363 vaginas outnumbering 166 penises. Not that we’re counting (honest).

4. Each contestant is involved in a threesome

Every contestant has two chaperones to ensure they don’t bump into anyone else taking part - and that includes when they need the loo.

5. Just when you thought you’d seen it all...

The first series featured a contestant with an elephant tattoo. No prizes for guessing where the trunk was.

6. Who said us Brits were prudish?

Think the show would struggle to find willing participants? Think again. Thousands applied to take part in the new series. Show offs.

7. For some the show is a real family affair...

One contestant has his mum to thank for making it onto the show. Dom Newbold’s mum saw an ad for the new series, and thinking that her son would be a good fit, she cut out the article and left it by the telephone – after a few days the 21-year-old student applied. Dom explained: “She said that she thought I would be quite good because I am articulate and hopefully wouldn’t embarrass myself. “We are really close. We have always been open about relationships.”

The new series of ‘Naked Attraction’ airs tonight (Thursday 29 June) at 10pm on Channel 4.

