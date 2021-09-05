Channel 4 Reportedly Shelves Celebrity Edition Of Naked Attraction

Channel 4 has apparently put the brakes on a celebrity edition of Naked Attraction, after failing to secure enough stars willing to take part.
Having already swapped members of the public for famous faces on reality shows like Great British Bake Off and The Circle, it’s been reported that Channel 4 had been hoping to snag some celebs willing to strip off for the x-rated dating show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
However, due to a lack of interest from keen celebs, these plans have been shelved, according to former news presenter India Willoughby.
She told the Daily Star: “I was asked to do the show and I wanted to do it. I was up for it and it was in the pipeline. But unfortunately they couldn’t get enough people, so it went down the pan.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment.
India is best known for appearances on Good Morning Britain, GB News and Channel 5 News, and was part of Celebrity Big Brother’s first all-female line-up back in 2018.
She added that she hopes Channel 4 is eventually able to make a celebrity version of Naked Attraction happen later down the line, adding: “You only live once. My body is going to deteriorate very soon.
“If I was going to do the show, it would have to be in the next 12 months or so or everything is going to be hanging around my ankles!”
While a full star-studded edition of Naked Attraction is yet to be given the go-ahead, the show has featured a celebrity in a past episode, when reality star Lauren Harries took part.
Lauren told the Daily Star: “I honestly did it for the transgender community. Although I don’t like to call myself transgender as it’s just a label we’ve been given, I did it for the people who want to be who they are.”