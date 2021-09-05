Channel 4 Reportedly Shelves Celebrity Edition Of Naked Attraction

Channel 4 has apparently put the brakes on a celebrity edition of Naked Attraction, after failing to secure enough stars willing to take part.

Having already swapped members of the public for famous faces on reality shows like Great British Bake Off and The Circle, it’s been reported that Channel 4 had been hoping to snag some celebs willing to strip off for the x-rated dating show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

However, due to a lack of interest from keen celebs, these plans have been shelved, according to former news presenter India Willoughby.

She told the Daily Star: “I was asked to do the show and I wanted to do it. I was up for it and it was in the pipeline. But unfortunately they couldn’t get enough people, so it went down the pan.”