Naked Restaurant Opens In Paris Where Customers Are Invited To Dine In The Nude

A nude restaurant has opened in Paris, inviting diners to enjoy a meal while wearing nothing but their birthday suit.
The aptly named O’naturel is designed to appeal to existing naturist communities, as well as newcomers intrigued by the idea of socialising in the buff.
The Paris opening follows London’s pop-up naked restaurant, The Bunyadi, which left the capital giggling when it opened briefly in 2016.
O’natural is now open to the public after a successful private launch party with the Paris Naturist Association last week.
A cloakroom is available for guests to leave their belongings at the door, although you will be given a napkin if you wish to protect your modesty.
The intimate restaurant seats just 40 guests with a three-course set menu from €39 (£34).
The venue is now taking bookings, but if Paris is a little too far for you to travel for dinner, nude dining could make a comeback in the UK.
The Bunyadi is currently advertising for investors in the hope of making the London pop-up a permanent fixture.