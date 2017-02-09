Naomi Campbell has called on magazines and designers to feature a diverse range models not because they “have to” cast a “girl of colour,” but because they “should”.

During an interview with Town & Country editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes, Campbell said that while diversity in fashion is improving, we have not yet reached a point where it is no longer an issue.

“I do feel that Iman and I will not shut up until it gets to the point where it’s equal, balanced,” she said.

“I mean, I did look online at the couture shows and it was a little bit disappointing.”