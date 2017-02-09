Naomi Campbell has called on magazines and designers to feature a diverse range models not because they “have to” cast a “girl of colour,” but because they “should”.
During an interview with Town & Country editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes, Campbell said that while diversity in fashion is improving, we have not yet reached a point where it is no longer an issue.
“I do feel that Iman and I will not shut up until it gets to the point where it’s equal, balanced,” she said.
“I mean, I did look online at the couture shows and it was a little bit disappointing.”
”This week we’re starting off in New York,” Campbell added, according to WWD. “We do a count [of diverse models]. We really hope it’s not going to go backwards — I always try to be optimistic — but if it does, then they will hear us again.”
Last year, Campbell, who first started modeling when she was 15, revealed she doesn’t plan on retiring until black models are equally represented in the fashion industry.
“I didn’t work 28 years for it to be a trend,” she said of racial diversity.
“That’s one of the things that keeps me wanting to work. I can’t duck out yet; I feel I still have to represent.”