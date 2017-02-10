Beneath the icy shell of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moon, lies a liquid ocean 100km deep. It could be our best chance of finding alien life in the solar system.

Now NASA has unveiled plans to send a probe to the ocean world, beginning the search with a pathfinder mission.

It would have three aims: looking for evidence of life, assessing the moon’s habitability and characterising its surface and subsurface for future reference.

It’s likely the lander would only last a few weeks before being frazzled by Jupiter’s radiation, but it’s hoped that would be enough time to relay data to help NASA decide whether to launch more extensive missions in the future.