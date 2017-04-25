NASA has unveiled an inflatable greenhouse that astronauts could one day use to grow food on Mars or the moon.

The prototype unit is designed to support crop production, while also recycling water and revitalising air with oxygen.

“We’re working with a team of scientists, engineers and small businesses at the University of Arizona to develop a closed-loop system,” said Dr Ray Wheeler, a lead scientist at NASA’s life support research centre. “The approach uses plants to scrub carbon dioxide, while providing food and oxygen.”