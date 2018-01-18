NASA has confirmed that some initial tests on a revolutionary new nuclear power system designed for Mars were successful, paving the way for a full-scale test of the system in March.

Called Kilopower, it is in effect a miniature version of the fission reactors that we see powering thousands of homes around the world today.

Unlike those large vast complex sites, the Kilopower produces just 1-10KW of power, enough to power more than your average home.

Eventually the plan is to send several of these along with astronauts to Mars, giving them a power source to charge electric vehicles, power their habitation modules and even produce liquid hydrogen for use as rocket fuel in the return journey.