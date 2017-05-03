NASA has discovered a planetary system that looks a lot like our own, just 10.5 light-years away.

New analysis reveals the Epsilon Eridani system features a star resembling a younger version of the sun, a Jupiter-sized planet in a Jupiter-like orbit and a disk of rock and dirt with a striking resemblance to our asteroid belt.

It’s the closest system around a star similar to the early sun and, as such, is a prime location for examining how planets form.