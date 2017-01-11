The neo-Nazi group, which was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in December, wants to fight the “disease” of “international Jewry”, admires Adolf Hitler and has championed Thomas Mair, the man jailed for life for murdering Labour MP Jo Cox.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for two public order offences after he allegedly used threatening, abusive and insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred, the Press Association reported.