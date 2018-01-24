Johnny Vegas has hit back at reports surrounding his reaction to losing out at this year’s NTAs, after some critics branded him a sore loser.

The comedian and actor is currently starring in ‘Still Open All Hours’, which went up against ‘Benidorm’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’ in the Comedy category during Tuesday’s (24 January) live ceremony.

However, when ‘Car Share’ was announced to be the winner, Johnny seemed less than impressed, appearing to shout “you bastard” at someone in the crowd.