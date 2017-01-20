Nearly-Naked Bikinis Are Set To Be The Hottest Swimwear Trend Of 2017

The nearly-naked trend is showing no signs of abating in 2017, in fact it has evolved from sheer gowns to encompass what is already one of the most flesh-baring items in your wardrobe - swimwear.

Searches for “nude” swimsuits are up 145% compared to this time last year at shopping site Polyvore, according to a report by Racked.

Racked credit Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as being the catalyst for this trend - and Kim certainly did nail the look last August.