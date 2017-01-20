All Sections
    20/01/2017 12:25 GMT

    Nearly-Naked Bikinis Are Set To Be The Hottest Swimwear Trend Of 2017

    You can thank Kim Kardashian for this one.

    The nearly-naked trend is showing no signs of abating in 2017, in fact it has evolved from sheer gowns to encompass what is already one of the most flesh-baring items in your wardrobe - swimwear.

    Searches for “nude” swimsuits are up 145% compared to this time last year at shopping site Polyvore, according to a report by Racked.

    Racked credit Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as being the catalyst for this trend - and Kim certainly did nail the look last August.

    Splash News

    Kanye West’s latest Yeezy collection certainly also has part to play.

    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
    Models pose on the runway at the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on 7 September 2016 in New York City, US.

    This trend will certainly make people do a double take - but if giving the impression you’re in your birthday suit makes you feel a little bashful, you can still get in on this look by going for a flesh-tone that differs from your own.

    Missguided
    Mix and match cross over front bikini top, £10, super high leg bikini bottoms, £8, from Missguided.
    Topshop
    Moulded ring triangle bikini top, £14, bikini ring tanga briefs, £10, from Topshop.
    Forever 21
    Plunging one-piece, £21, from Forever 21.
    HM
    Bikini top, £12.99, bikini bottom briefs, £7.99 from H&M.
    Nasty Gal
    Alina swimsuit, £54, from Nasty Gal.

