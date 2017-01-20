Nearly-Naked Bikinis Are Set To Be The Hottest Swimwear Trend Of 2017

The nearly-naked trend is showing no signs of abating in 2017, in fact it has evolved from sheer gowns to encompass what is already one of the most flesh-baring items in your wardrobe - swimwear.
Searches for “nude” swimsuits are up 145% compared to this time last year at shopping site Polyvore, according to a report by Racked.
Racked credit Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as being the catalyst for this trend - and Kim certainly did nail the look last August.
Kanye West’s latest Yeezy collection certainly also has part to play.
This trend will certainly make people do a double take - but if giving the impression you’re in your birthday suit makes you feel a little bashful, you can still get in on this look by going for a flesh-tone that differs from your own.