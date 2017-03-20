'Neighbours' Fans Set Up Petition To Save The Show, Amid Reports Channel 5 Could Stop Airing It

‘Neighbours’ fans have organised a petition to try and save the soap, after it was suggested that its days on UK screens could be numbered.

The Australian soap has aired on Channel 5 here in Britain since 2008, though it was recently reported that the channel was having difficulty negotiating a fresh deal with show bosses.

It was even claimed over the weekend that if Channel 5 and ‘Neighbours’ producers are unable to reach a deal, the show could even be leaving UK screens completely, though some diehard fans of the show are doing their best to stop this from happening.