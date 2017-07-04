Shreddies and Cheerios are due a health upgrade as part of Nestlé’s commitment to lowering sugar by 2018. The company behind the brand, Cereal Partners Worldwide, has announced plans to reduce the sugar in its cereals by a further 10% over the next year. The move will see around 225 million teaspoons of sugar removed from the nation’s diet. Public Health England hailed it a “major step” but added there’s still a long way to go to drive down sugar consumption to recommended levels.

Dash_med via Getty Images

When a 2016 report by the World Action on Salt and Health (WASH) analysed cereals and discovered that 55% contained half the daily recommended intake of free sugars of a three-year-old in one serving, many were left shocked. Since then, the government has been putting increasing pressure on food manufacturers to make products healthier to tackle childhood obesity. Nestlé has since endeavoured to lower sugar in many of its products - including KitKats, which now contain “extra milk and cocoa”. In the UK, the company has already reduced its average sugar content across breakfast cereals by 15% since 2010. Further changes will be achieved through a combination of recipe reformulation and increasing levels of whole grain.