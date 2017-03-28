The new 12-sided £1 coin, which came into circulation on Tuesday, has a hidden high security feature which will add to it being “the most secure coin in the world”.

Officials at the Royal Mint have not released any further details regarding the secretive feature, but it is one of several new design aspects intended to make the coin more difficult to counterfeit.

As well as being composed of two metals, other features include a hologram, milled edges and micro-lettering.

In May 2015, a survey by the Royal Mint found that one in 40 pound coins were fake.