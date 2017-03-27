New One Pound Coin Release Date Is Almost Upon Us

The new one pound coin will be entering circulation and sliding in and out of our collective wallets from Tuesday 28th March. The 12-sided coin will be the most secure in the world, boasting several new security features including a hologram, to prevent counterfeits which cost taxpayers and businesses millions every year. This is the first time a new one pound coin has been introduced in over thirty years.

PA Wire/PA Images The new one pound coin will enter circulation on Tuesday

Shopping trolleys at Tesco’s biggest supermarkets will be left unlocked while Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have said their trolleys will accept both the old coins and tokens and the new ones. Vending and ticket machines will reportedly be able to take the new coins after a software upgrade. It’s not yet clear if there will be problems with lockers at gyms and sports centres, which currently accept the round coin. Around £1.3 billion worth of coins are stored in savings jars across the country, and the current one pound coin accounts for almost a third of these. As a result of the change, the estimated £433,333,333 pound coins in jars will expire on midnight 15 October 2017.

Mastercard