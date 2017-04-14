New 'Indestructible' £5 Notes Leave Bank Of England Red-Faced After Police Mistake Them For Fakes

The Bank of England has been forced to admit its so-called indestructible £5 notes are not quite as hardy as it had first boasted.

The U-turn comes after police in Cornwall issued a warning about “fake” £5 notes in circulation, so identified because they were missing the golden Big Ben clock tower and had oddly-coloured holograms.

The warning, posted on social media and reported locally, said: “Wadebridge Police have been made aware of some fake £5 notes in circulation. These are copies of the polymer type not but there are obvious differences. If you find yourself in possession of one contact your bank. Or if you have been given a number of these as payment, contact police on 101.”