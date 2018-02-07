The NHS has announced plans to deliver ‘gold standard’ protection against flu next winter, in the form of a new immune-boosting vaccine. In winter 2018/19, those aged 65 and over will be offered a newly-licensed vaccine which not only offers protection against three strains of flu, but can also boost their immune response. The jab, dubbed ‘adjuvanted trivalent [three strain] vaccine’, is an enhanced form of the vaccine given to the over 65s this winter.

The NHS said use of more effective vaccines in the 2018/19 season is in the best interests of patients, particularly given the association of flu with increased mortality. Since the start of flu season this winter (beginning in week 40 of 2017) there have been 193 confirmed deaths in England, according to Public Health England (PHE). The new immune-boosting jab was not available this flu season as it was only licensed for use in the UK in August 2017 and GPs had already placed and received orders for the other vaccines. However the NHS wants to ensure the most vulnerable people get the best available protection next season. People aged 18-64 and classed as ‘at risk’ - such as pregnant women or people with asthma - will still receive the quadrivalent (four-strain) vaccine, which provides protection against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B. Children, who are considered ‘super-spreaders’ and are generally more susceptible to influenza B, will continue to receive the nasal spray quadrivalent vaccine. Influenza A is generally more serious than influenza B, according to PHE, although the latter can cause serious illness and mortality. Influenza A can be passed from animals to humans, while influenza B is exclusive to humans. It is not yet known which specific strains next year’s flu jabs will protect against, this will be determined by scientists later in the year.