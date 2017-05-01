The new £1 coins have been touted as the most secure yet - but it appears that some of the coins may have already broken.
A number of postings have appeared on ebay appearing to show the new coins in two pieces.
It seems some people are trying to flog the coins for more than their £1 value as well, the Sun reported.
Some of the coins were listed for as much as £20.
HuffPost UK has contacted the Royal Mint for comment.
This comes after experts said new £1 coins with flaws could be worth more than their face value.
Money expert Alex Cassidy, from GoCompare’s Coining It In, told the Mirror what shoppers should look out for.
He said: “As with the current £2 coins, the 2017 £1 coin is bi-metallic - in this case an outer ‘gold’ coloured nickel-brass band with an inner ‘silver’ coloured cupro-nickel disc.
“Because of this, any potential die errors during production, which occurs when the dies have become misaligned, could be worth a lot of money.
“Punters should pay attention to both the floral crown on the reverse side for any rotations, as well as the Queen’s head, which should sit directly above the new bevelled edge.”
A similar error saw some £2 coins featuring Britannia on one side and the Queen’s head on the other end up being valued at over £100.
Her Majesty’s head appeared almost upside down on these valuable coins.
This was also a case of the die working itself loose and stamping the coin out of alignment.