New Year's Eve Rail To Be Disrupted By Fresh Strikes

New Year’s Eve rail travel is set to be disrupted because of fresh strikes in long-running disputes over the role of guards on trains and other issues. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway (SWR) and CrossCountry will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday, causing delays and cancellations. The union is planning more strikes in January against SWR, Southern, Merseyrail, Greater Anglia and Arriva Rail North in the bitter row over guards.

The CrossCountry dispute is over rosters and Sunday working. The SWR strike will disrupt services to and from London Waterloo, the busiest railway station in the country. RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “It’s the continuing failure of the train companies and their political puppet masters in Government to make any attempt whatsoever to resolve the range of separate disputes over rail safety that has led us to call this further action on South Western railway and the responsibility for the disruption that will be caused lays fairly and squarely at their door. “There is chaos and confusion in the rail industry surrounding the Government’s position which makes it almost impossible to negotiate and I have written again to Chris Grayling (Transport Secretary) to express my concern at this lack of clarity and contradictory messages but also to offer further talks not least on the vital issue of accessibility. “It really should be straight forward - the Scottish and Welsh Governments have agreed to keep the guards on our trains so there is no reason why the UK government and the UK based operators cannot do the same. “We should be allowed a clear opportunity to negotiate a deal with South Western Railway that underpins the guard guarantee.”

Andy Mellors, SWR Managing Director, added: “The RMT executive knows we plan to keep a guard on all our trains to assist passengers. “What we want to discuss with them is what happens when a guard is unavailable at short notice so that our passengers aren’t left stranded. We have given them repeated reassurances that we will need more guards as we introduce new and longer trains. “All our passengers want to do is to travel to be with their friends and loved ones for the New Year celebrations. “We have now put contingency plans in place to keep passengers moving and will run around three-quarters of our normal train service.” A spokesman for CrossCountry said: “Despite three days of talks before Christmas, supported by the conciliation service Acas, we have been unable to reach an end to the RMT union’s dispute.

