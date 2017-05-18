One person has died and 22 people have been injured after a speeding vehicle ploughed in to a crowd at New York’s Time Square.

A man was driving the wrong way up the street in the heart of the the US city at lunchtime on Thursday.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody and was being tested for alcohol. Reports suggested the ex-military serviceman had a history of driving while intoxicated.

Giving a news conference, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said police did not suspect a link to terrorism.