New Zealand Does A Nationwide Secret Santa And OMG We Want To Move

Forget Lapland because if you want to see true Christmas spirit, New Zealand is the place to be this December. The country is in the midst of taking part in a nationwide secret Santa, where members of the public exchange a small gift with a stranger. To take part, citizens simply sign up via the New Zealand Twitter Secret Santa website and wait to receive the Twitter handle of their match. Participants are then encouraged to learn a little about their match by reading their tweets before sending them an anonymous present via a central office.

MJ_Prototype via Getty Images

The secret Santa project was started by a pumpkin grower named Sam back in 2010, who tweeted to call for others to take part in a mass gift swap. It’s since grown to a nationwide celebration of community, overseen by the national post service. More than 3,500 people have signed up to take part this year, including New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The organisers recommend that gifts cost around $10 (New Zealand dollars), which is the equivalent of just over £5. However, a lot of participants on Twitter tell their buyers not to stress if their budget won’t stretch that far. Gifts can include anything from posters and calendars to chocolate and coffee.

Perfect! I was running low on hot sauce, a beer is always excellent! Thank you Santa. #nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/e1Z73rXFl9 — Martin Bridges (@mgbridges) December 16, 2016

The New Zealand postal service collects all gifts in a central hub and distributes them, meaning you never have to disclose your address to a stranger. However, all participants are encouraged to look at their receiver’s recent tweets for any clues on their personality or what they may like to receive. Entry for this year’s secret Santa closes on 22 November and all gifts will be sent out by the postal service by 18 December. In preparation for the big exchange, experienced gifters are offering tips to newbies.

Create a list for your Secret Santa’s twitter handle - then you can keep an eye on their tweets for clues, without giving yourself away by following them! — Erin Banks (@ErinRBanks) November 22, 2017

Relax and have some fun. And remember glass breaks! — Cath Sheard (@KiwiLibrarian) November 22, 2017



Others are dropping their secret Santas handy hints online to make life easier.

To my Secret Santa: I hope I have made your job easier 🎄🎁 #nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/FFk0xZBLMj — Rebeka Adamson (@RebekaAdamson) November 22, 2017

Lil help for my #nzsecretsanta - I'm a 3yr old Wheaten Terrier. I'm a chewer of big things. I don't like chicken as it makes me sick. I steal socks often. I am spoilt & used to it. I am photogenic af. I enjoy sleepins, walks on the beach & car rides. OH and I love everyone. — Sir Digby (@sirdigbydog) November 22, 2017



Judging from tweets about the gifts people have previously received, the tradition spreads a serious amount of Christmas cheer.

My #nzsecretsanta gifter last year was so thoughtful in their gifting - they sleuthed my tweets really well and wrote me a super lovely card/attached notes to each gift on why they chose it. — Kirsty is doing NaNoWriMo (@alkalinekiwi) November 17, 2017

Thanks so much to my #nzsecretsanta !! You're a sweetheart and I am so pleased right now. (especially with the Brokenwood glass!!) ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XbZky8IymE — e maguire (@skyuni123) December 19, 2016

If my #nzsecretsanta from last year is reading this can you please tell me who you are? I really want to thank you properly for this gift :D pic.twitter.com/7SV9JJpL1e — Aimee Duff (@Aimee_Tweets_) December 2, 2016

My #nzsecretsanta gift from last year still sits proudly on my desk (next to my Kmart gold thing what it is I still don’t know) pic.twitter.com/bpDXmK6N2y — Josh (@joshuawalkernz) October 11, 2017