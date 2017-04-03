A Department of Health spokesman said: “The NHS is now urgently investigating and if any wrongdoing whatsoever is found, including criminal actions, we will want to see the police and relevant NHS regulators alerted as necessary.”

An undercover reporter from The Sun newspaper was placed at the NHS 111 call centre at St Charles Hospital in Ladbroke Grove, west London, which provides 24-hour support for callers from 11 boroughs in north, west and central London.

An “urgent investigation” has been launched following claims that suicidal patients calling the NHS 111 helpline are being left on hold until they hang up while staff are asleep on duty.

He described the claims as “clearly completely unacceptable” if found to be true.

The newspaper said it found call handlers asleep at their desks or describing themselves as “busy” on the internal computer system to avoid new calls and new patients.

Technical glitches reportedly ended with one handler hanging up on at least three patients, including one with heart palpitations.

Workers were told to tell callers they were experiencing technical failures when they may have been struggling to work the system, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported an alleged conversation with one of the handlers about how she dealt with a suicidal patient.

The newspaper said the handler told the undercover reporter “she was crying and I was asking her stuff like, ‘do you not really want to talk’, she was like, ‘no’... I put her on mute”.

The report also claimed that managers changed the undercover reporter’s time sheets to show he had done more training hours than he had.