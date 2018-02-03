To Save The NHS We Must Stop An Extreme Brexit

As the father of a disabled son, I spend quite a lot of time at hospital. It has often been said you are more likely to be treated by a migrant than behind one in the queue for the NHS. That has certainly been the case for us. Most of us, from our own personal experiences, know this to be true. Yet this Government has led people to believe migrants are responsible for all the problems the country faces - and the NHS is no exception.

Hospitals are constantly in the headlines as they continue to struggle through a winter crisis - which despite being predicted, the NHS has been left entirely unfit to cope with. Last month the patient waiting times in A&Es equalled the worst ever on record. More ambulances were being diverted than ever, and the occupancy of beds in acute wards hit 95%.

Racist scaremongers say it is migrants bringing the NHS to its knees. But in reality, it’s migrants who are keeping it on its feet. Last year there were roughly 50,000 people from other EU countries working in the NHS. The truth is there is only one reason for the crisis in our health service. It is not migrants. Nor, despite the Conservatives claims, is it old people, inefficiency, bed blockers or doctors and nurses. It is this Tory Government. The NHS is facing a funding black hole of an estimated £30 billion by 2020.