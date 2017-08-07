Mental health charities have called for the end of “harmful” methods of restraint for mental health patients following the release of “worrying” figures.

Investigations into the abuse of mental health patients have almost doubled in the last three years amid accusations of “endemic” use of force in the NHS, it was revealed today.

Analysis of official figures obtained by the Times showed that incidents of abuse recorded by mental health trusts spiked from 106 in 2013/14 to 199 in 2015/16, while inquiries into the abuse of child patients jumped from nine to 39 in a single year.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 serious incidents were recorded by trusts last year - including 2,170 serious incidents of self-harm, 371 suicides and even the deaths of children.

According to the newspaper, there were also more than a thousand complaints about care - including delays and the use of medications - while an additional 198 confidential information leaks were recorded.

Mental health charities have called data “worrying”, calling on the government to defend patients’ rights.

Dr Marc Bush, chief policy advisor at youth charity YoungMinds, said that “even one case of abuse is too many”.

“The government must ensure that the rights of young people in inpatient care are promoted and upheld,” he said.

“In particular, we need to see an end to the use of harmful methods of restraint for children in inpatient units, including face-down restraint, chemical restraint or seclusion for long periods of time.”