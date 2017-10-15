'Gross' Tory Plan To Make NHS Staff To Quiz Patients On Sexual Orientation Splits Opinion

Family doctors, nurses and other medical staff will be able to quiz patients on their sexual orientation under new Government plans.

Service users over the age of 16 visiting their local GP or hospital may be asked to confirm whether they are straight, gay, bisexual or other from 2019.

The NHS guidance apparently asks medical professionals to keep a record of the patient’s answer during face-to-face consultations, reports the Press Association.

The health service said the move was to keep in line with equality legislation to ensure those who do not identify as heterosexual are treated fairly.

Individual NHS trusts will decide whether to opt out of the move, and patients will not be forced to answer.

The news provoked a strong reaction both from those in support and those opposing it.