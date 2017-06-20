The NHS has issued an urgent appeal for black people to sign up and give blood to cope with increasing demand. The appeal launched following a 75% increase in the amount of Ro blood which was issued to hospitals between 2014 and 2016. Ro blood is a special subtype which is most common in black people. A high proportion of this type of blood is used to treat sickle cell disease, the most common and fastest growing genetic disorder in the UK. It is expected that demand will grow even more and the NHS estimates it needs 40,000 new black donors to help save lives.

NHS Blood and Transplant Matthew Akinmuleya

Matthew Akinmuleya, 10, from London, was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at birth. The condition can cause extreme pain, life-threatening infections and other complications such as stroke or loss of vision. Matthew had his first pain crisis - where sickle-shaped blood cells don’t flow through his veins easily, causing blockages and extreme pain - at six months old. Since his diagnosis he has required a blood transfusion every month. He is still very ill and in the last six months has been admitted to hospital every month. His mum Omotolani said: “It’s very stressful and very upsetting seeing your child being in pain every day. He has no break. The hospital tried to see if he could manage without blood transfusions, but he had so much pain. “The blood he receives makes a huge difference. In the first two weeks after his transfusion he is like a normal 10-year-old. He has energy and is able to go to school. “But after three weeks, he starts to look pale, jaundiced, tired and pain takes over.”

