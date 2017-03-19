Nicola Sturgeon: I Can't Give Answers On Currency, Economy Or Europe For An Independent Scotland

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon today admitted she does not know what currency an independent Scotland would use, how its economy would function or how it would engage with the EU.

Speaking less than a week after calling for a second referendum on Scottish independence, Sturgeon conceded that her party was currently unable to provide answers to key questions.

The Scottish First Minister claimed the SNP was currently undertaking “very serious work” on what an independent Scotland would look like, and would present detailed plans by the time of the referendum.

Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson claimed it was “astonishing” the SNP could not provide full details despite calling for another vote.

Prime Minister Theresa May has pushed back against Sturgeon’s demand for a national ballot before the UK’s Brexit deal with the EU is finalised, and today the SNP leader seemed to accept a referendum could be held after March 2019.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday show, Sturgeon claimed an independent Scotland would initially use the pound as its currency as a “starting point”.