Nicole Scherzinger's Most Embarrassing Fan Encounter Was Particularly Hair-Raising

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her most cringe-worthy fan encounter, and it’s a particularly embarrassing one.

While she first came onto the scene as the frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole has since become a household name thanks to her stints on the ‘X Factor’ judging panel, meaning there’s potential for her to be recognised wherever she goes.

Unfortunately, as she found out during a trip to the beauty salon, this isn’t always a good thing.