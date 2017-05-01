Nicole Scherzinger's Most Embarrassing Fan Encounter Was Particularly Hair-Raising

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her most cringe-worthy fan encounter, and it’s a particularly embarrassing one.
While she first came onto the scene as the frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole has since become a household name thanks to her stints on the ‘X Factor’ judging panel, meaning there’s potential for her to be recognised wherever she goes.
Unfortunately, as she found out during a trip to the beauty salon, this isn’t always a good thing.
She told The Mirror: “I think it was in Paris when I was getting a bikini wax. That was horrible.
“I thought the chick doing it didn’t know me but she was actually a fan. She asked for a picture. Right in the middle of the wax. When she was looking at my fanny. I was like, wow.”
Nicole is still the reigning winner on the ‘X Factor’ judging panel, after her act Matt Terry was crowned the public’s champion in last year’s final.
It’s not yet known whether she’ll be back for another series when the show returns to our screens in the summer, though Simon Cowell has expressed interest in keeping Nicole on the panel, alongside Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.
However, it could well be that she’s too busy, with reports suggesting she could be in line to take on the iconic role of Elphaba in the forthcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, the origin story of the Wicked Witch Of The West from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.
Nicole has a long history with musical theatre, having appeared in ‘Rent’ and ‘Cats’ in the past, the latter of which won her an Olivier award.