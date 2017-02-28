Ukip’s only MP is set for a crunch meeting with his party chairman this afternoon, just hours after Nigel Farage called for him to be sacked.

The former Ukip leader believes Douglas Carswell should be kicked out of the party for consistently undermining him when he was in charge, and also for blocking attempts to secure the MEP a knighthood.

Other MEPs have also called on Carswell to go, leading current Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to insist party chairman Paul Oakden meets with the Clacton MP this afternoon to discuss increase in infighting.

Ukip donor Arron Banks is even threatening to stand against Carswell in Clacton at the next election.

Carswell, who defected from the Tories in 2014, has yet to fully commit to standing for Ukip in the next General Election, and at the weekend suggested the only reason he hadn’t rejoined the Conservatives was because voters in Clacton are sick of by-elections.

Speaking after a Fishing for Leave event in Westminster this morning, Farage said: “He’s been picking a fight with us ever since the General Election.

“He should have gone back in 2015, he sabotaged every attempt we made, not just as a party, but indeed our attempts in the referendum to put a good, clear strong message out there, and he himself admits in the published book the Brexit Club his job was to neutralise Ukip during the referendum campaign.

“I managed to live with it as leader of Ukip, I just ignored it, but we have got a new leader of Ukip who needs to be given a chance and he’s got somebody sitting for Ukip in the House of Commons contradicting in policy terms everything he does.”