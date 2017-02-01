Nigel Farage gave a tub-thumping speech about border controls in the European Parliament on Wednesday, blissfully unaware a Labour MEP was holding a sign behind him saying “HE’S LYING TO YOU”.

As Farage shouted in the chamber during a debate on border control in the US, Seb Dance sat behind him, holding the sign that also helpfully had an arrow pointing to Farage.

Ukip immediately hit back, with MEP Bill Etheridge making an official complaint to the parliament’s president.

His letter accused Dance of making a “personally defamatory” remark.

Adam Payne, a reporter for Business Insider, shared the letter, which said: “The officials failed to remove him until the end of the speech and when I raised the matter it was not treated with sufficient seriousness by the acting chair.”