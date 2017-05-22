Night Owls, Scientists Have Put Forward A Solid Case For You To Start Working Later

People who struggle with early starts could actually benefit from starting work later, according to a study.

Researchers have suggested that bosses could adapt the working day to better suit their employees and improve productivity.

The study, published in the Academy Of Management Review, introduced the concept of ‘chronotype diversity’ which is where people are biologically predisposed to work better at different times of the day.

For example, some people are able to produce quality work first thing in the morning with energy levels decreasing later on, while others are less productive first thing and tend to become more creative as the day goes on.

There’s also another group of people who peak in the middle of the day and then become tired later on - these fall into the “intermediate” category, according to News.com.au.