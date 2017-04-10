UPDATE: Police said the family has been located and the child is safe and well

Fears are growing for the safety of a sick nine-year-old girl who is in need of urgent medical care after going missing from hospital.

Detectives are searching for the child who vanished from St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, shortly after arriving to see medics on Sunday evening.

Scotland Yard said Mashael Aldosari attended the hospital accompanied by her parents and a younger brother at around 5.40pm after she fell ill.

But the family left two hours later before the girl, who police believe is diabetic, could receive treatment.