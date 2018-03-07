After 66 years, NME Magazine has announced that it will no longer be a print magazine.

As of next week, the brand will exist online only and - whether you’ve always been a fan of the New Musical Express or not - the decision marks the end of an era.

During the six decades it’s been in print, the magazine has chronicled the highs and lows of British music and played its own part in writing history, namely by pioneering the British Singles Chart.

As its printers slow to a stop, look back at 15 of the most memorable covers...