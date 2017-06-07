Noel Gallagher wasn’t invited to perform at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert according to reports, despite his brother Liam slamming him for not appearing.
Liam took to Twitter following his surprise appearance at the huge benefit gig, labeling his former Oasis bandmate and sibling a “sad fuck” and claimed he had “once again shown his true colours”.
He added that Noel’s excuse of being “out of the country” was not good enough, insisting he should have “got on a plane [to] play your tunes for the kids”.
But it’s now been revealed that Noel wasn’t asked to perform by Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun, who helped put the event together.
A source told the Sun: “Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order.
“He’s been hugely supportive of the cause but hasn’t gone public as, in his mind, it’s not about him.
“The fact he wasn’t asked to even perform at any point by any of the organisers makes a mockery of Liam’s claims.”
Noel, who was in Italy celebrating his 50th birthday at the time, immediately signed over the royalties to ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ after it became the fund’s anthem.
The Oasis classic was sung by mourners at Manchester vigils shortly after the terror attack and is now set to re-enter the charts.
The source added: “Never has an Oasis reunion been less likely to happen. It’s completely over for them, despite brother’s pleas.”
Liam was a shock addition to Sunday’s line-up, taking to the stage to perform classic Oasis hit ‘Rock N Roll Star’.
He also dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to the victims of the Manchester bombing, as well as singing a rendition of one of his solo songs, ‘Wall Of Glass’.
Other acts who performed included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Little Mix.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.