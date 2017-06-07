Liam took to Twitter following his surprise appearance at the huge benefit gig, labeling his former Oasis bandmate and sibling a “sad fuck” and claimed he had “once again shown his true colours”.

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

He added that Noel’s excuse of being “out of the country” was not good enough, insisting he should have “got on a plane [to] play your tunes for the kids”.

But it’s now been revealed that Noel wasn’t asked to perform by Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun, who helped put the event together.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Noel Gallagher

A source told the Sun: “Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order.

Noel, who was in Italy celebrating his 50th birthday at the time, immediately signed over the royalties to ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ after it became the fund’s anthem.

The Oasis classic was sung by mourners at Manchester vigils shortly after the terror attack and is now set to re-enter the charts.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Liam was a shock addition to Sunday’s line-up, taking to the stage to perform classic Oasis hit ‘Rock N Roll Star’.

He also dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to the victims of the Manchester bombing, as well as singing a rendition of one of his solo songs, ‘Wall Of Glass’.

Other acts who performed included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Little Mix.

All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.