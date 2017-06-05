Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel for passing up the chance to appear at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The singer was the surprise guest at the gig on Sunday (4 June), where he took to the stage to perform some of the band’s biggest hits in tribute to his hometown.

The concert raised funds for those affected by the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena last month.