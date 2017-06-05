Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel for passing up the chance to appear at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.
The singer was the surprise guest at the gig on Sunday (4 June), where he took to the stage to perform some of the band’s biggest hits in tribute to his hometown.
The concert raised funds for those affected by the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena last month.
Notably absent from last night’s event was Noel, who seemingly decided against reuniting with Liam on stage, with the pair having been engaged in a very public feud since Oasis split in 2009.
Taking to Twitter to blast Noel for not being at the gig, Liam branded him a “sad fuck” and claimed he had “once again shown his true colours”.
He added that Noel’s excuse of being “out of the country” was not good enough, insisting he should have “got on a plane [to] play your tunes for the kids”.
Liam wrote:
Liam was a shock addition to Sunday’s line-up, taking to the stage to perform classic Oasis hit ‘Rock N Roll Star’.
He also dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to the victims of the Manchester bombing, as well as singing a rendition of one of his solo songs, ‘Wall Of Glass’.
His appearance at the gig came just moments after Coldplay delivered the most spine-tingling moment of the night, when they performed ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.
Other acts who performed included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Little Mix.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.