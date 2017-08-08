People living in northern England are 20% more likely to die early (under the age of 75) compared to those from the south, according to a new study. The University of Manchester research uncovered a north-south divide in deaths among middle-aged adults, which has been rising since the mid-90s and is now at alarming levels. It found that in 2015, there were 49% more deaths among 35 to 44-year-olds and 29% more deaths among 25 to 34-year-olds in the north.

TJ Blackwell via Getty Images

The study, published in the BMJ’s Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, used data from the Office of National Statistics on the whole English population from 1965 to 2015. Lead researcher, Professor Iain Buchan from The University of Manchester, said: “Five decades of death records tell a tale of two Englands, north and south, divided by resources and life expectancy – a profound inequality resistant to the public health interventions of successive governments. “A new approach is required, one that must address the economic and social factors that underpin early deaths, especially in younger populations, and one that focuses on rebalancing the wider economy to help drive investment in northern towns and cities.”