Northumbria University has been fined £400,000 over a “life-threatening” caffeine experiment that left two students in intensive care after consuming the equivalent of 300 cups of coffee.

Sport science students Alex Rossetta and Luke Parkin needed dialysis after they were given 100 times too much caffeine during the test in 2015.

The pair were given 30g of caffeine instead of 0.3g.

People have died from a caffeine overdose after consuming just 18g of the substance, Newcastle Crown Court heard.