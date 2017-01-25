In all the years Dermot O’Leary has been hosting ‘The X Factor’, we never heard him sing - until now that is.

The presenter showed off his vocal abilities (or lack there of) as he opened the show at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (25 January) night.

Dermot teamed up with Tom Jones for a special rendition of Muddy Waters’ hit ‘Got My Mojo Working’ live on stage at London’s O2 Arena.