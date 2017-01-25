In all the years Dermot O’Leary has been hosting ‘The X Factor’, we never heard him sing - until now that is.
The presenter showed off his vocal abilities (or lack there of) as he opened the show at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (25 January) night.
Dermot teamed up with Tom Jones for a special rendition of Muddy Waters’ hit ‘Got My Mojo Working’ live on stage at London’s O2 Arena.
Although it wasn’t quite the duet we were promised, as Dermot only chipped in at the end of the song.
However, that was probably for the best, as let’s just say he may be glad his ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell wasn’t there to offer his feedback.
You can judge for yourselves in the video above.
The host admitted he was feeling pretty nervous ahead of his debut as a singer.
He said in an interview with The Sun: “I’m shitting myself. It sounds good now when you’re being nice to me, but I don’t know how it’ll sound when I’m stood next to one of the country’s greatest-ever singers.”
Dermot is usually better known for his dancing, as he opens each ‘X Factor’ live show with a small routine.
This year’s awards - Dermot’s seventh as host - also saw him team up with ‘Gogglebox’ star Scarlett Moffatt, who served as a backstage reporter throughout the show.