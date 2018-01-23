Late ‘Gogglebox’ star Leon Bernicoff was remembered as the show picked up an National Television Award on Tuesday (23 January) night.

His co-stars Izzy and Ellie Warner dedicated the win to him, after the Channel 4 show picked up Best Factual Entertainment Show at the ceremony,

“This is just absolutely amazing, it’s such a fabulous opportunity to be here. A massive thank you to everybody who’s voted. We really appreciate it,” Ellie said.