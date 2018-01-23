Late ‘Gogglebox’ star Leon Bernicoff was remembered as the show picked up an National Television Award on Tuesday (23 January) night.
His co-stars Izzy and Ellie Warner dedicated the win to him, after the Channel 4 show picked up Best Factual Entertainment Show at the ceremony,
“This is just absolutely amazing, it’s such a fabulous opportunity to be here. A massive thank you to everybody who’s voted. We really appreciate it,” Ellie said.
Honouring Leon, Izzy added: “We’d like to thank everyone at Channel 4. We’d like to dedicate this award to Leon and June.”
‘Doctor Foster’ star Suranne Jones also said added that “this one is for Leon” as she handed out the gong.
Leon passed away just before Christmas, after being admitted to hospital after a short illness.
Along with his wife June, he was a much-loved member of the ‘Gogglebox’ cast, having appeared since the first series.
After his death, she took to Twitter to thank fans for their support after being inundated with messages.
She wrote: “Thank you folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”
Channel 4 later aired a tribute to Leon during its Christmas special, featuring some of the show’s best bits from 2017.