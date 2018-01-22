The event that brought us Judy Finnigan unwittingly exposing her bra to the nation is here again - yes, it’s the National Television Awards, which take place on Tuesday (23 January). It may have been 18 years since the former ‘This Morning’ host created the ceremony’s most infamous incident, but there have been plenty of bizarre, bonkers and brilliant NTAs moments since. So, as television’s finest prepare to descend upon the red carpet, we’ve raided the vaults and brought together all the best clips from the event’s history. Ant and Dec perform with Brucie - 2012

Ant & Dec got a new partner in crime when they teamed up with Bruce Forsyth to sing a spoof version of ‘Let There Be Love’ in 2012. The moment has certainly taken on a new significance following Brucie’s death in August 2017, and this year could see the Geordie duo win the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, as their ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ is nominated. Simon Cowell’s bizarre acceptance speech - 2011

There are loads of reasons why The X Factor’s win in 2011 gave us one of the best acceptance speeches in the awards history. Simon Cowell took some cheap shots at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ before barking at Dermot to ‘come here’, then ordered Cheryl-then-Cole to ‘say something’, finishing up by thanking his dentist. Bill Roache’s emotional tribute to Anne Kirkbride - 2015

Bill Roache had viewers in tears when he honoured his late ‘Coronation Street’ co-star Anne Kirkbride with a heart-felt tribute, just days after her death from cancer. Holly and Phil’s This Morning after the night before - 2016

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield got a little carried away with the celebrations after ‘This Morning’ picked up another gong in 2016, and partied long into the night. Cut to 10.30am the next day and the pair had turned up for work having not been home and wearing the same clothes and only just managed to scrape through the two-hour live show. Dermot O’Leary’s performance doesn’t go quite to plan - 2013

We love Dermot. Especially when he dances. Even more when he falls over on live telly. Bless. Kermit The Frog presents an award - 2012

Kermit The Frog became Kermot O’Leary as he stepped into Dermot’s shoes to present the gong for Entertainment Presenter in 2012. Gig him the full gig, we say. Jack P Shepherd forgets to put on his ‘good loser’ face - 2011

‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P Shepherd (aka badboy David Platt) could not hide his anger as ‘EastEnders’ beat them to the title of ‘Best Serial Drama’ in 2011 and he did not mind who knew about it. Nadia Sawalha’s sweary response to This Morning’s win - 2017

Speaking of sore losers, Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha was not impressed when ‘This Morning’ won Best Daytime Show over them yet again. But seemingly unaware she was being filmed, Nadia, could clearly be seen saying: “Every fucking year! Every fucking year!” Sheridan Smith misses her award - 2015

Sheridan Smith missed out on accepting her award for Best Drama Performance in ‘Cilla’ after getting stuck in traffic on the way to the O2. Luckily, later in the ceremony, Sheridan was able to have her moment in the spotlight and make her acceptance speech, saying: “I am so, so, so sorry - stuck in a car for three hours! Kris Jenner gets her reality shows mixed up - 2015

While reading out the list of nominees as she presented an award, Kris Jenner struggled with the name of the reality show ‘Geordie Shore’, labelling it ‘Georgie Shore’ instead. In a further blunder that was shown on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, it was revealed Kris thought she was presenting an award at the Brits, rather than the NTAs. D’oh. Susanna Reid gags Piers Morgan - 2017

Susanna Reid did us all a favour when she gagged ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host Piers Morgan as they presented an award together in 2017. “It’s been a controversial week on ‘Good Morning Britain’,” she told the audience. “We’ve had tears, we’ve had tantrums, we’ve even had a walk-out. So I’ve done what people have been urging me to do for quite some time - I have finally gagged Piers Morgan!” How she still hasn’t been made a Dame after that is beyond us, quite frankly. The Judy Finnigan bra incident - 2000

Arguably the ceremony’s most iconic moment ever came when Judy Finnigan went up to collect an award for ‘This Morning’ back in 2000, totally unaware that her bra was on show. 18 years on, it’s as equally hilarious and mortifying now as it was back then.