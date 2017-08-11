Number Of Cancer Patients Waiting Longer For Treatment Has Skyrocketed, Labour Says

The number of cancer patients waiting longer than they should for treatment has skyrocketed in the last five years, Labour says.

Analysis of latest quarterly figures by the party shows 26,710 patients waited at least two months following an urgent GP referral - 87% higher compared with the same period five years ago.

The statistics, released by NHS England this week showed in June, two of eight cancer targets were not met, including the 85% standard for 62 days between referral from a GP and first treatment.

The number of people waiting two weeks or longer for their first consultant appointment also rose by 121%.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Theresa May’s first year in office has been characterised by unprecedented numbers of cancelled operations and delayed cancer treatments.