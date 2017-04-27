“Everyone knows what the NUS is against, but they’re about to find out what we’re fighting for,” says the union’s newly elected president Shakira Martin.

A black, working-class, single mother who has never been to university, Martin represents a dramatic change from many of the 58 presidents who have gone before her.

“I have broken the typical stereotype, not only by being a mother, but by being black, talking how I talk and walking how I walk,” the 29-year-old says following a shock victory over controversial former president Malia Bouattia on Wednesday.

She’s only the second further education student in the NUS’ history to lead the union and the seven million students it represents.

“It has shown a different side of what people can achieve, regardless of what they have come from,” she tells HuffPost UK.

The mother-of-two left school at 16 with just one GCSE - a B grade in RE - and dropped out of sixth form college, but was motivated to return to studying after the practice manager at the doctor’s surgery where she worked at began harassing her.

“I was young and would be late for work quite often,” she says. “It wasn’t very late - like three minutes a day.