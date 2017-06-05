7 Reasons To Eat More Nuts: From Boosting Life Span To Lowering Cholesterol

Don’t believe us? Here are seven scientifically-backed benefits to eating them regularly.

Not only are they a far better alternative to biscuits when you get your mid-morning hunger pangs, but they also work wonders for health .

Nuts are great. There, we said it.

They could help you live longer.

Eating a handful of nuts a day keeps the doctor away - and might help you live longer, according to two long-running Harvard studies.

“We found that people who ate nuts every day lived longer, healthier lives than people who didn’t eat nuts,” said study co-author Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

The report showed that daily nut-eaters were less likely to die of cancer, heart disease and respiratory disease.

Overall, the daily nut-eaters were 20% less likely to have died during the course of the study than those who avoided nuts. (Peanuts, which are actually legumes, counted as nuts in this study).

They could positively impact cholesterol.

Initial findings from the Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) study indicate that daily walnut consumption positively impacts blood cholesterol levels without making people gain weight.

“Given walnuts are a high-energy food, a prevailing concern has been that their long term consumption might be associated with weight gain,” said Dr Emilio Ros, director of the Lipid Clinic, Endocrinology & Nutrition Service at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

“The preliminary results of the WAHA study demonstrate that daily consumption of walnuts for one year by a sizeable cohort of ageing free-living persons has no adverse effects on body weight.

“They also show that the well-known cholesterol-lowering effect of walnut diets works equally well in the elderly and is maintained in the long term.

“Acquiring the good fats and other nutrients from walnuts while keeping adiposity at bay and reducing blood cholesterol levels are important to overall nutritional well-being of ageing adults. It’s encouraging to see that eating walnuts may benefit this particular population.”

They could lower risk of heart disease.

People who regularly eat nuts, including peanuts, walnuts and tree nuts, have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease or coronary heart disease compared to people who never or almost never eat nuts, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The study of 210,000 people is the largest to date looking at frequency of nut consumption in relation to incidences of cardiovascular disease.

Marta Guasch-Ferre, lead author of the study and research fellow at the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said: “Our findings support recommendations of increasing the intake of a variety of nuts, as part of healthy dietary patterns, to reduce the risk of chronic disease in the general populations.”