Milk And Dairy-Free Alternatives: Experts Weigh Up Which Varieties Are Best For Health

Cow’s milk is declining in popularity, giving rise to a number of plant-based alternatives. But are they good for health? Just this week, a study by University of Surrey researchers revealed that most dairy-free milks do not contain adequate levels of iodine, a mineral which is needed to make thyroid hormones and is particularly important for pregnant women, as it’s essential for normal foetal brain development. In the UK, cow’s milk and dairy products are the main sources of iodine. The recommended iodine intake for adults is 150 mcg per day, while in pregnant women it’s 200 mcg per day. But researchers said a glass of a milk-alternative would only provide around 2 mcg. Back in April, a leading health charity warned of the dangers of cutting out cow’s milk, saying young people may go on to develop osteoporosis, which causes bones to become brittle and break, later in life. Typically people should consume 700ml of calcium a day, however with unfortified, plant-based milk products this can be difficult to achieve. In light of this, we spoke to nutritionists and dieticians about the nutritional value of cow’s milk and other plant-based alternatives on the menu. Cow’s Milk Milk consumption rates in the UK have dropped by about 30% in the last 20 years. This is down to a number of reasons including disputing the ethics of cow farming, not enjoying the taste, allergies, or simply because there are more alternatives widely available. But dietician and British Dietetic Association (BDA) media spokesperson Rick Miller says “there’s no single replacement for cow’s milk in the diet”. Cow’s milk is a well-known source of calcium and protein as well as other vitamins and minerals such as phosphorous, potassium, iodine and vitamin B12, explains AfN registered nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed. It contains roughly 47 calories per 100ml (semi-skimmed milk) and its calcium is “well absorbed by humans”, whereas from certain plant sources it often isn’t. Experts agree that cow’s milk forms a crucial part of children’s diets due to the calcium content, which is needed to help them develop strong and healthy bones. In fact, Stirling-Reed hails it as “the most nutritious milk available”. Vitamins and minerals that are found naturally in this type of milk have to be added into plant-based alternatives by manufacturers - a process called fortification.

Soya Milk “Soya milk is nutritionally the most similar to cow’s milk and therefore is probably the first port of call when it comes to an alternative to standard milk,” says Stirling-Reed. “It’s also readily available in the UK and is fairly low cost in comparison to some of the other milk alternatives.” The variety is beneficial to people with an intolerance or allergy as it doesn’t contain cow’s protein or lactose. According to Miller, soya milk has a similar profile to cow’s milk in terms of macronutrients, protein, carbohydrates and fat. That said, it doesn’t contain large amounts of calcium, iodine or B vitamins, he adds. Soya milk has a higher calorie content than almond, coconut and hemp milk, containing roughly 39 calories per 100ml. Due to the milk being derived from a plant, it isn’t naturally sweet and therefore sugar is often added. As such, it should be consumed in moderation to keep teeth healthy or, alternatively, it’s worth purchasing unsweetened versions. Experts advise buying soya milk that is calcium and vitamin B fortified. In some children’s soya milk products, for example Alpro ‘Growing Up’ milk, they also add iron and vitamin A. Hemp Milk Laura Thomas, an AfN registered nutritionist, says that while hemp seeds themselves might be a good source of omega 3 fatty acids, fibre and other nutrients, that doesn’t mean the milk version will be the same. “It is the equivalent of juicing a fruit,” she explains. “By making them into milk you’re stripping away a lot of the essential nutrients.” Hemp milk contains roughly 35 calories per 100ml. A relatively lesser-known kid on the block, it is also high in protein but, unlike soya milk, contains more plant-based essential fatty acids. These ‘good’ fats, which make the milk taste quite creamy, “are ideal for boosting cardiovascular health, improving cholesterol levels and are also beneficial for skin integrity”, Miller claims. “A little bit of hemp in the diet might go a long way,” he adds, before suggesting that it’s one of the better milk alternatives to choose from.

HandmadePictures via Getty Images Hemp seeds

Oat Milk Oats contain beta-glucan, which can contribute towards the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Miller claims these benefits transfer to oat milk too, however to enjoy them consumers would need to have multiple servings of milk each day, for example in tea, coffee and cereal. Oat milk naturally contains more B vitamins than soya and coconut milk, and has proven to be a great option for people who have multiple allergies - for example to nuts, soya and dairy products. One downside to oat milk is that it’s naturally low in protein and other vitamins and minerals. Therefore opting for a fortified version is highly recommended. Its calorie content is also higher than other milk alternatives - at around 45 calories per 100ml. Almond Milk While almond nuts may be great for health - they’re rich in protein, healthy fats and flavonoids for starters - their milk counterpart doesn’t tend to boast the same benefits. “Almond milk is usually made from around 2% almonds, so there is very little almond in the product,” explains Stirling-Reed. “Therefore many nutritional components found in whole almonds (such as protein, fibre and calcium) are not found naturally in almond milk.” That said, almond milk is low in calories (it contains roughly 24 calories per 100ml) and, if fortified, can provide a substantial amount of calcium, vitamin D and B-vitamins to your diet. Thomas adds that people should be wary when buying almond milk as “there are a lot of products out there that are basically made up of almonds, salt and water only, with no fortification”.

tashka2000 via Getty Images Almond milk