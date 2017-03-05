Paul Nuttall Accuses Labour Of A 'Smear Campaign' Over Claims He Was Not At Hillsborough

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall today claimed Labour is behind an “orchestrated smear campaign” to portray him as lying about being present at the Hillsborough disaster.

The North West MEP, who failed to win the Stoke by-election last month, was forced to admit during the campaign that claims on his website he lost “close friends” at the tragedy were wrong.

Together with other incorrect claims – including that he played professional football for Tranmere Rovers when he was in fact only a youth player – the Hillsborough revelation led to Nuttall being dubbed the “purple Pinocchio” on social media.

But appearing on the BBC and Sky News today, Nuttall angrily hit back at suggestions he had not even been at the game in 1989 in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

Speaking to The Andrew Marr Show, he said: “There was an orchestrated campaign which I knew was coming which was done by a political party.”

When asked whether he was accusing Labour of the smears, he said: “Yes I am, actually. Yes I am.”

Nuttall went on: “They suggested I wasn’t actually at Hillsborough. I provided witness statements, I’ve given evidence to Operation Resolve and I’m prepared to stand in a court of law.”