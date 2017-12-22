Liam Gallagher has delivered some bad news for Oasis fans, insisting his recent reconciliation with brother Noel does not mean the band will be back together any time soon.
The ex-Beady Eye frontman revealed that he’s patched things up with Noel earlier this week, telling fans they’ve been back in contact with each other, just in time for the festive season.
But in a new interview with Australian publication The Age, Liam has insisted that they won’t be sharing a stage again.
“God no, no,” he said when asked about the matter. “Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all. I’m doing my thing, he’s doing his thing and that is the end of it.
“It’s still the same - it’s just that I’ve called a truce on it and he’s called a truce on it and no more slagging.”
Explaining why they’re back in contact, Liam added: “It’s all good - season of goodwill and all that, you know?”
It’s been a bumper year for Liam and Noel, who each released albums at the tail-end of this year, and topped the charts in October and November respectively.
Liam also delighted fans with his appearance on a Stand Up To Cancer ‘Gogglebox’ special, which saw him critique TV programmes alongside his son, Gene, and mother, Peggy.