Northern Schools Excluding High Number Of Teens To Receive Ofsted Warning

Some North East council areas saw increases in the exclusion rate of more than 100%

Northern schools with the highest exclusion rates in the country will get a letter from Ofsted warning them to remove children only “as a last resort”. It comes after Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, used her annual report to caution schools may be excluding ‘difficult’ secondary school children before exams to boost academic results. The schools inspectorate will write to headteachers in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber to sound the alarm. Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Redcar and Cleveland, Doncaster, North Lincolnshire, Rotherham, Sheffield and North East Lincolnshire make up eight of the ten local authorities with the highest rates of exclusions in the country. Redcar and Cleveland and Doncaster saw the greatest year-on-year increase - 214% and 117% respectively.

Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector of Education, raised concern about the use of exclusions in her annual report

Cathryn Kirby, Ofsted’s regional director for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, has said she finds the high rates in the region “difficult to understand”. She is also asking inspectors to pay particular attention to schools’ use of exclusions when examining leadership, management and pupil behaviour. Kirby said: “I fully appreciate variations between individual secondary schools and recognise that there may be valid reasons for schools to exclude pupils. But it is difficult to understand why fixed-period exclusion should be so much more necessary in these eight local authorities compared with others. “Schools should only ever use exclusions as a last resort. If not properly applied, being removed from school can disrupt a child’s education and affect their future life chances. “So I am asking inspectors to look very carefully at the use of exclusion in areas with high rates compared with national and regional figures. We want to be certain that pupils are being removed for the right reasons.”

